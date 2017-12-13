Nominados a los premios del sindicato de actores de EEUU

La película “Tres anuncios por un crimen”, de Martin McDonagh, encabeza las nominaciones para los premios del sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos (SAG Awards), que se entregarán el 21 de enero en Los Ángeles:

A continuación las principales categorías:

– Cine –

Mejor elenco:

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Tres anuncios por un crimen”

Mejor actriz principal:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “La forma del agua”

Frances McDormand, “Tres anuncios por un crimen”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Mejor actor principal:

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Mejor actor de reparto:

Steve Carell, “La batalla de los sexos”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Tres anuncios por un crimen”

Richard Jenkins, “La forma del agua”

Sam Rockwell, “Tres anuncios por un crimen”

Mejor equipo de dobles:

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Tres anuncios por un crimen”

– Televisión –

Mejor elenco dramático:

“Game of Thrones”

“The Crown”

“Stranger Things”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“This Is Us”

Mejor actriz dramática:

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Mejor elenco de comedia:

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Glow”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Veep”

Mejor actriz de comedia:

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the new black”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “Glow”

Mejor actriz de telefilme o miniserie:

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Susan Sarandon, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”

Jessica Lange, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Mejor actor de telefilme o miniserie:

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Mejor equipo de dobles:

“Game of Thrones”

“Glow”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”